NEW CRIBBAGE PLAYERS GROUP AT NEWPORT 60+ CENTER

Do you enjoy playing cribbage, but don’t have cribbage partners? Good news! The 60+ Activity Center has formed a new cribbage group!

The cribbage group is meeting Saturdays from10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. in the lounge at the 60+ Activity Center located at 20 S.E. 2nd Street in Newport. You may call (541) 265-9617 if you have questions or simply show up ready to play!

Other entertaining activities you may enjoy at the 60+ Activity Center that are either free or low-cost are as follows:

Exercise and Balance Classes for all abilities Bingo

Various Arts and Craft Classes Knitting Group

French Club Writers’ Group

Line Dancing/Square Dancing Mind Games

Various Card and Table Games Groups Weight Improvement Groups

Wii Bowling Group

You may also participate in a vast variety of fun, low-cost day trips. Contact the 60+ Activity Center for information on upcoming trips.

If there is an activity you are interested in that we are not already providing, please let us know. We are always open for new ideas for enjoyable activities!

For a complete listing of the current activities, exercise classes, trips and events, please see our website: www.newportoregon.gov/sc, give us a call at 541-265-9617, or stop by at the Newport 60+ Activity Center located at 20 SE 2nd St, Newport, OR.