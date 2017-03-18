OB/GYN Clinic to move down the hall at PCH

Samaritan Pacific Women’s Health Group will move, within the same building, just down the hall from its current location. Beginning March 24, patients will find Samaritan Pacific Women’s Health Group in the clinic space formerly occupied by Samaritan Central Coast Internal Medicine. Clinic staff will post signs to help patients find their way to the clinic in suite H.

Patient appointments will not be affected.

“We thank you for your patience during renovations and construction of the new Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital,” said Director of Primary Care Practices Karen Miezio. “We are excited about this project, which will help the Pacific Communities Health District meet our region’s growing health care needs.”

Find out more about the new hospital construction project at samhealth.org/NewHospitalNewport.

To reach Samaritan Pacific Women’s Health Group, call 541-265-3955.