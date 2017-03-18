Weather or Not: Pot of Gold

Saturday, Mar. 18th – Lincoln County

Summary: Light rain, breezy yesterday, heavy rain, windy overnight, average temps.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 57F/47F/42mph/1.30”

Depoe Bay: 56F/41F/42mph/1.14”

Newport: 55F/41F/43mph/1.46”

Waldport: 57F/42F/40mph/0.74”

Yachats: 56F/42F/46mph/0.95”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: broken @ 700’ & 1,600’, overcast @ 2,800’

Visibility: 4 miles/Wind: NW 20 mph/Altimeter: 29.76”

Forecast: We’ll finally reach the anticipated pot of gold tomorrow with mostly sunny skies, but not before today’s soggy conditions slowly dissipate between lunchtime and this evening. The thermometer reaches about 50F this afternoon, drops to an unseasonable 35F overnight under partly cloudy skies, and then rises to 55F in the sunshine tomorrow. Outlook is for wet weather returning Monday as showers develop, rain Tuesday, showers Wednesday, a chance of showers Thursday and rain likely Friday. Temperatures are expected to remain just below normal for the first week of Spring (which begins at 3:29am Monday with the Vernal Equinox).

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps 45-50F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, thermometer readings 50-55F. The Columbia River Gorge has wet pavement, temperature 45F. For the Cascades, highways are wet this morning with 40F, the snow level is 5,000 feet.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is wet pavement tonight, dry tomorrow and tomorrow night at the lower elevations; a chance of snow showers in the Cascades tonight, dry and cold Sunday and Sunday night.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are westerly 20-25 knots gusting 30 this morning with seas 13 feet at 10 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect until 2:00pm this afternoon. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect until 5:00pm this afternoon. Higher pressure shifts inland late tonight and tomorrow, which will maintain N to NE wind over local waters. Forecast models show a tighter north-to-south gradient along the coast late tomorrow and tomorrow evening, which could produce 25 knot gusts. By early next week the wind veers to SE to S as another surface low moves into the south Oregon waters. Small craft advisory wind speeds are likely Monday night through around mid-week. Combined seas generally 14-17 feet early this morning, with a large wind-wave component. Seas will subside through the day as the wind diminishes, falling to 10 feet in the afternoon. Seas remain below 10 feet Sunday through at least the middle of next week. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rain, windy, surf 8-12 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

03/18 Sat 11:04 AM 1.34 L

03/18 Sat 05:29 PM 6.15 H

03/18 Sat 10:50 PM 3.30 L

03/19 Sun 05:07 AM 7.44 H

In Short: Rainy and windy, showers, a brief break, then wet and unsettled.