Police Standoff at D-River Wayside in Lincoln City –

 Daily News
Mar 172017
 

Standoff with LC Police
D River Wayside
Reader photo
Van in the distance
Reader photo
2:30pm
Problem with a man at D-River Wayside has activated Lincoln City Police and North Lincoln Fire-Rescue. The D-River Wayside has been closed down. They’re trying to negotiate with the man. No details yet.

2:35pm
Fire-Rescue is staging a safe distance away.

2:38pm
Police are removing spectators.

2:57pm
Lincoln City Police have guns and tasers aimed at the man.

3:06pm
Traffic on 101 has thus far not been affected. Just don’t slow down or stop to rubber-neck. Keep moving.

4:28pm
Sounds like they’ve subdued him.

4:29pm
They have the man in custody. Checking the van for any other occupants.

4:32pm
All clear is given. Emergency responders are notified they can return to respective headquarters.

