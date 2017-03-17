Police Standoff at D-River Wayside in Lincoln City

Mar 172017
2:30pm
Problem with a man at D-River Wayside has activated Lincoln City Police and North Lincoln Fire-Rescue. The D-River Wayside has been closed down. They’re trying to negotiate with the man. No details yet.
2:35pm
Fire-Rescue is staging a safe distance away.
2:38pm
Police are removing spectators.
2:57pm
Lincoln City Police have guns and tasers aimed at the man.
3:06pm
Traffic on 101 has thus far not been affected. Just don’t slow down or stop to rubber-neck. Keep moving.
4:28pm
Sounds like they’ve subdued him.
4:29pm
They have the man in custody. Checking the van for any other occupants.
4:32pm
All clear is given. Emergency responders are notified they can return to respective headquarters.
