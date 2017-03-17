Police Standoff at D-River Wayside in Lincoln City

2:30pmProblem with a man at D-River Wayside has activated Lincoln City Police and North Lincoln Fire-Rescue. The D-River Wayside has been closed down. They’re trying to negotiate with the man. No details yet.

2:35pm

Fire-Rescue is staging a safe distance away.

2:38pm

Police are removing spectators.

2:57pm

Lincoln City Police have guns and tasers aimed at the man.

3:06pm

Traffic on 101 has thus far not been affected. Just don’t slow down or stop to rubber-neck. Keep moving.

4:28pm

Sounds like they’ve subdued him.

4:29pm

They have the man in custody. Checking the van for any other occupants.

4:32pm

All clear is given. Emergency responders are notified they can return to respective headquarters.