Depoe Bay City Council to burlwood craftsman: “Clean it up!”

In a long running “situation” between a Depoe Bay burlwood sculptor and an adjacent property owner, the Depoe Bay City Council has given a burlwood sculptor two weeks to clean the property next door that he formerly leased from the owner so the owner can sell it. The property is right on Highway 101 due west of Depoe Bay City Hall.

Burlwood sculptor Keith Martin pleaded hardship to the council, while assuring them that he would clean up the property next door on which are parked R/Vs and trailers, with people occupying them, amidst other objects and personal property. The property owner, through his attorney Dennis Bartoldus, said that numerous attempts by Martin to clean up the property have proven fruitless over the last two years. Bartoldus told the council that the property owner will file for a court ordered clean up and abandonment of the property if Martin doesn’t comply with the city’s clean-up order by the end of March.

The council also gave Martin notice again that he must take care of his own building’s code violations in the process.

Name that parking lot!!

In other council business, the council gave staff permission to begin a comprehensive naming of the town’s numerous parking areas. Suggestions included naming each lot after a specie of fish that swim offshore.

The council also got a report from Public Works Superintendent Brady Weidner that the city had a raw sewage overflow from a failed pipe above Whale Cove. The leak was near the cove and so exposure to humans was limited. The leak has since been fixed.

More preparations for the August 21st Solar Eclipse

The council also got an update from staff on the town’s solar eclipse event that will arrive on the morning of August 21st. Staff said the city council has ordered 10 porta-potties, lots of traffic cones, and that 4 full time city workers will be constantly roaming the city to pick up garbage and empty-out porta-potties. Councilor Loren Goddard suggested calling up the county jail to ascertain whether some jail inmate labor might be used as well. Staff said they will check on it. Staff also said there will be large trash dumpsters strategically placed around town.

Volunteers from The Kids Zone (NFK) will also be helping out by having patrolling golf carts on the prowl for lost kids. The crowds will be alerted that lost children should be instructed to go to where there are lots of red balloons high in the air.

As for eyeglasses used to view the eclipse without damaging eyeballs, it was learned that the town will likely be swimming with them available from Depoe Bay Fire-Rescue and others. Medical experts say people should NOT, NOT, NOT, NOT, NOT, NOT look at the eclipse with the naked eye. Eye damage is a certainty – literally burning a hole in your eyes – and the damage NEVER HEALS. You go to your grave with it.

The council also committed to NOT having mobile food trucks allowed on the day of the eclipse. The council wants local year-round permanent businesses to get the benefit of the event.

Communications to the crowds coming to the coast for the eclipse will be given special announcements, as necessary, over the town’s Tsuanami Emergency Warning System, scattered about town high atop power poles. Ham Radio operators will also be on hand up and down the coast to help provide communications assistance with their local law enforcement and fire-rescue departments.

Depoe Bay Solar Eclipse event planning is ongoing. More details to come.