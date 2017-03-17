Congressional Town Hall Meetings Scheduled: March 25th – Tillamook and Newport

A message for Coast Congressman Kurt Schrader:

I will be hosting some town hall meetings on the coast this month and I’m looking forward to hearing from you and sharing the work I’m doing on your behalf. These meetings are a chance for us to visit, talk about what’s been going on in Washington and at home, and find out ways that my office can be of service to you.

Tillamook County Town Hall – Saturday, March 25th, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tillamook High School Auditorium

2605 12th St.

Tillamook, OR 97141

Lincoln County Town Hall – Saturday, March 25th, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Newport High School Gym

322 NE Eads St.

Newport, OR 97365

I hope you’re able to join us. If you have any questions please reach out to my office toll free at (877) 301-KURT. I look forward to seeing you.

Sincerely,

Kurt Schrader

Member of Congress