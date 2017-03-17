Marching for Science…



People’s March for Science Planned for Lincoln County

On April 22nd, scientists and citizens will march together to stand up for science. The People’s March for Science will unite citizens and scientists to celebrate science and to encourage a community conversation about how science affects our lives and helps people understand the world around them.

Marchers will begin assembling at 10:30 am in South Beach and start marching at 11:00 am, followed by a rally and speaker from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on the front lawn of the Hatfield Marine Science Center.

Route details are still being finalized and will be widely publicized when available.

Dr. Rick Spinrad will be the keynote speaker at the rally following the march. Dr. Spinrad is an internationally recognized scientist with more than 30 years of experience and was named as NOAA’s Chief Scientist in 2014 before his retirement. Prior to this appointment, Dr. Spinrad served as vice president for research at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon, and from 2003 until 2010, was the head of NOAA’s Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research and the head of the National Ocean Service.

People’s March for Science in Newport is a local march to commemorate the March for Science in Washington DC. The national march shares the date with Earth Day, which is an intentional partnership. Organizers believe that science is how we learn about and understand our planet, and that Earth Day is a good time to reflect on this relationship. And while the march is nonpartisan, organizers do want to draw attention to the relationship between science and democracy. They believe that public policies should be based on the best available evidence – that funding for science should be equitable and accessible, and that sound science serves the common good.

The local march committee, comprised of scientists and non-scientists, is currently working to finalize the march route and rally details. Donations are being solicited for march and rally expenses, including rally shelter, sound system, chairs, and rest room facilities.

To make a donation, visit www.midcoastwatersheds.org/donate or send a check payable to People’s March for Science, c/o to MidCoast Watersheds Council 23 N. Coast Highway, Newport Oregon 97365.

T-shirts with a unique Newport March for Science logo, designed by Specifically Pacific, will be available for purchase in early April at Canyon Way Bookstore and Restaurant.

Proceeds will pay for march and rally expenses. Any funds raised in excess of expenses will be donated to science education in the Lincoln County School District.

For more information please visit https://www.facebook.com/marchforsciencenewportor/ or email: PeoplesMarchForScience@gmail.com.