12:50pm

Report of smoke in a home at 1802 NW Canal, off Bayshore Drive. Residents say it might be an electrical short in the walls. They have evacuated the home.

12:55pm

First arriving firefighters report no smoke showing.

12:58pm

Firefighters report that there is no fire. But a wood stove with some electrical controls may have a problem. All back-up fire crews can return to base.