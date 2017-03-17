Art Fridays Focuses on Nye Beach Banners at the VAC!



Oregon Coast Council for the Arts announces spring session for youth-arts programming

The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts presents the spring session for the Art Fridays youth-arts program. The session will focus on student-created art banners as part of the annual Nye Beach Banner Project, sponsored by the Nye Beach Merchants Association. Classes will be held on April 7, 14 and 28 at the Newport Visual Arts Center (VAC), and the banners will go on display on light poles around the historic neighborhood district from spring through fall. Proceeds from the Nye Beach Banner Auction, held in November, support youth-arts programming through the OCCA.

The Art Fridays spring session is limited to 10 students working in teams of two. Participants are encouraged but not required to register as a team. Newport artist Eileen Hearne will serve as the class instructor.

In this three-part class, students create banners that become works of public art. Students will work with oils and pastels and mixed media to create works that reflect neighborhood themes–planning, designing and executing artwork on a canvas banner (provided).

“This is the second year that we have offered banner-making classes in the spring,” says OCCA VAC director Tom Webb. “Given the busy time of the school year, it’s a shorter, more concentrated Art Fridays session.”

The registration fee for the series is $36, and students must sign up for all three classes. (Scholarships are available.) Classes are geared toward 5th to 8th graders, though, upon consultation, younger and older students are welcome. Classes are from 3:45 pm to 5:45 pm at the Newport Visual Arts Center (777 NW Beach Dr.).

For more information and to register, call 541-265-6569 or email artslearning@coastarts.org.