Weather or Not: Sodden Shamrocks

Friday, Mar. 17th – Lincoln County

Summary: Showers early, mostly sunny, partly cloudy overnight, normal temps.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 54F/41F/9mph/~0.00”

Depoe Bay: 56F/36F/16mph/0.04”

Newport: 50F/37F/15mph/0.03”

Waldport: 51F/40F/12mph/0.01”

Yachats: 54F/41F/14mph/0.02”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 4,200’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: calm/Altimeter: 30.08”

Forecast: The luck o’ the Irish apparently isn’t going to hold for a second day. In the wake of such a beauty yesterday, St. Patrick’s Day is going to be a wet and windy one. Expect up to a quarter inch of rain, southerlies gusting as high as 50 mph and temperatures in the low-50s today. The rain may become heavy at times tonight with an inch or so predicted, blustery winds to 55 mph and temps steady in the low-50s. Tomorrow, the rain turns to showers, the breeze fades and the mercury stalls around 50F. Outlook is for sunny Sunday, rain developing Monday, then a chance of rain/showers through Thursday. Thermometer reading just below normal are projected for the week ahead.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on the latest Winter conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways have spots of frost/ice, temps 32-35F. Willamette Valley roads are mainly dry, thermometer readings near 40F. The Columbia River Gorge has bare pavement, temperature 40F. For the Cascades, highways have spots of ice this morning with 30F, the snow level is 4,000 feet, 1-3 inches of snow possible today, carry chains or traction tires.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is mixed wet and dry pavement at the lower elevations; 2-7 inches of snow in the Cascades tonight and tomorrow, dry Sunday and Sunday night.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are SE 5-10 knots this morning with seas 8 feet at 10 seconds. A Gale Warning is in effect from noon today through late tonight. Behind the front causing today’s gale will be a period of NW winds that will probably reach Small Craft Advisory criteria on Saturday, easing up later in the day. As high pressure builds in on Saturday and northward on Sunday, we will see a bit of N to NE flow with a weak thermal trough developing along the South Oregon Coast. Seas will be dropping to 6-7 feet this morning, then build to 16-18 feet tonight due to winds from this strong storm. Seas should drop below 10 feet later Saturday and continue below 10 feet into early next week. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rain, windy, surf 6-8 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

03/17 Fri 10:18 AM 1.10 L

03/17 Fri 04:37 PM 6.62 H

03/17 Fri 10:09 PM 2.69 L

03/18 Sat 04:27 AM 7.74 H

In Short: Rainy and windy, showers, a brief break, then wet and unsettled.