8:15pm

Report of a bad accident on Highway 20, near Ellmaker Park, well west of Eddyville. Lifeflight medical helicopter is landing.

Victim is being tended to by a nurse that happened to be passing by. Unconfirmed reports is that the victim has lost a leg and that the nurse is applying a make-shift tourniquet to what’s left.

Lifeflight is landing at the park.