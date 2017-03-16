ODOT running suggestions on how to drive more safely….

Get Your Head Out of Your Apps

Emphasizing the point you shouldn’t drive distracted, a new set of safety messages are going up tomorrow throughout southern Oregon. This is the third week of our regional pilot using variable message signs (those electronic bridges spanning Interstate 5).

Each Friday in March and April, safety messages about distracted driving appear on VMS along I-5. Some messages are borrowed from other state transportation agencies while others are created by ODOT staff.

These VMS messages create impact far beyond the drivers who see it. Our goal is to test what type of safety messages work effectively for the driver to change behavior.

Got A Suggestion?

Using up to three lines with 18 characters per line, send your distracted driving safety message to ODOT via Facebook or Twitter. Your message may appear on I-5 VMS signs during the pilot.