New shopping option at Lincoln City Outlets

The Chamber of Commerce would like to invite all to a Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening at the Lincoln City Outlets celebrating the opening of Torrid, Fashion For Women Sizes 10 To 30. The Lincoln City Outlets are located at 1500 SE East Devils Lake Road. Torrid is located near the Nike Factory Store. The Ribbon Cutting will be at 10:00am on Saturday, March 25th. Following the Ribbon Cutting will be the Grand Opening Celebration. The first 50 customers will receive a gift card valued up to $100.

Learn more about the Lincoln City Outlets at their website: lincolncityoutlets.com.