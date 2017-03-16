The moon that ate the sun…

Lincoln City’s City Manager, Ron Chandler and Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, Mark Nicholson will be presenting at the Chamber’s Tuesday, March 28th lunch forum. The topic is preparedness with regard to the August 21st total eclipse of the sun. This natural event is occurring during the already busy tourist season in Lincoln City. Officials are preparing for an unprecedented number of visitors to the area to view the eclipse which raises many concerns. The lunch forum is at Salishan Spa & Golf Resort, 7760 Hwy 101 North in Gleneden Beach. Lunch begins at 11:45am and costs $13. ServPro is sponsoring this lunch forum.

The August 21st eclipse will be the first total solar eclipse visible in the U.S. in 26 years since the one that was visible in Hawaii in 1991. It has been almost 40 years since a total solar eclipse has been visible from the lower 48 states; In 1979 a total eclipse was visible from the Pacific Northwest. On August 21, 2017 at 10:15am, people in the Lincoln Beach and Depoe Bay area, just south of Lincoln City, will be in the centerline of the path which means the shadow will last the longest at about 2 minutes. The path width stretches from just north of Cloverdale down to Waldport. According to eclipse2017.org, “if you’re in the path, you see what is perhaps one of the most phenomenal sights that human eyes can convey to a brain!”