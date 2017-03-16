Traffic Control Change at NW 6th and NW Nye Streets

Beginning the week of March 13th, 2017, the intersection of NW 6th and NW Nye Streets will be signed as an all-way stop. After an engineering analysis of traffic volumes and accident history, it was determined that this intersection meets warrants for all-way stop control. Please watch for warning signs indicating the traffic control change, and be aware that all traffic approaching the intersection will now be required to stop.

If you have any questions, please contact Public Works at 541-574-3366.