Weather or Not: The Long and Winding River

Thursday, Mar. 16th – Lincoln County

Summary: Heavy rain, breezy yesterday, cloudy, showers overnight, average temps.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 54F/42F/34mph/0.81”

Depoe Bay: 54F/38F/39mph/0.82”

Newport: 52F/39F/43mph/0.78”

Waldport: 53F/41F/36mph/1.05”

Yachats: 52F/38F/40mph/1.35”

Precipitation Stats…

Since last dry day (Sunday): 4.07”

So far in March 2017: 9.35”

Normal for all of March: 7.74”

So far this year: 34.34”

Normal for entire year: 60-70”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: broken @ 3,200’, overcast @ 4,000’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: NNE 3 mph/Altimeter: 30.31”

Forecast: The long atmospheric river of tropical Pacific moisture meandered away from our area late yesterday and the heavy rain turned to showers. A slight chance of showers lingers early today, but expect drying with clearing skies from late morning through sunset. High around 50F and light winds. Partly cloudy tonight, low of 40F or so. Tomorrow, rain developing again by lunchtime, light southeast winds and the mercury rises to the low-50s. Outlook is for rain continuing Saturday, sunny Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday, then a chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures near seasonal throughout the extended period.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on the latest Winter conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, spots of ice possible, temps 32-35F. Willamette Valley roads are mainly wet, thermometer readings near 35F. The Columbia River Gorge has wet pavement, temperatures 35-45F. For the Cascades, highways have snow, slush and spots of ice this morning with 25-30F, the snow level is 2,500 feet, carry chains or traction tires. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are southerly 5-10 knots this morning with seas 6-7 feet at 8 seconds. A Gale Watch is in effect from tomorrow afternoon through late tomorrow night. The forecast models are still not in very good agreement with the strong low moving northward off the coast later Friday and Friday night. Should see at least gales spread through the waters, but there’s a chance of storm force winds. The front with this system moves onshore early Saturday after which the winds will turn breezy from the NW, decreasing Saturday night and Sunday. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Some sunshine, light breeze, surf 5-6 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

03/16 Thu 09:36 AM 0.91 L

03/16 Thu 03:52 PM 7.13 H

03/16 Thu 09:34 PM 2.03 L

03/17 Fri 03:53 AM 8.03 H

In Short: Drying and clearing, light winds, then more rain.