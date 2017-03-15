If you’re headed up that way….



Night time closures are planned March 28-30 so an Oregon Department of Transportation bridge crew can perform regular maintenance on the New Youngs Bay Bridge on U.S. 101 between Warrenton and Astoria.

The bridge will be closed on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, March 28-30, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The bridge will be closed for inspection, greasing of cables on the draw span and joint work. The maintenance work may be completed earlier than the three nights. However, the work is weather dependent.

The detour for travelers will be U.S. 101B over the Old Youngs Bay and Lewis and Clark River Bridges. The crew will accommodate oversize and emergency vehicles.

