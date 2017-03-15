Lincoln City: Nelscott Sewer Pump Station Overflowing due to heavy rain

Lincoln City: Nelscott Pump Station Overflow due to heavy rainfall

Today, March 15th, at 9:45 AM, the sewer overflowed at the SE 35th Street Nelscott Pump Station. This was due to the heavy rainfall. In the last 24 hours, 3.03” of rain has fallen.

Currently, the pump station is still overflowing and there is no estimate of how many gallons have spilled.

The discharge is going downstream through a pipe to Baldy Creek on the SW side of Highway 101 and to the ocean outfall at SW 35th Beach Access. The affected area is posted with signs.

The City notified appropriate personnel at the Department of Environmental Quality.

This press release will be updated once the overflow is brought into control.