Floyd Skloot, author, poet

On Sunday, March 19, from 2-4 p.m. the Coast Chapter will host Floyd Skloot at the Newport Public Library. This talk will focus on the way Floyd Skloot built one of his prize-winning essays, “The Famous Recipe,” and also how that essay in turn became a key part of building his book Revertigo: An Off-Kilter Memoir.

Along the way, he will discuss key elements of memoir writing, from its sources to its research, its pursuit of truth, its structuring, and its narrative development. Interspersed with readings and with time for questions, the talk will also include a brief examination of Skloot’s unusual use of the memoir form in writing his novel The Phantom of Thomas Hardy.

Writer Floyd Skloot is a poet, essayist, memoirist and novelist. His work has won three Pushcart Prizes, the PEN USA Literary Award, been a finalist for the Barnes and Noble Discover Award and PEN Award for the Art of the Essay, and been included in The Best American Essays, Best American Science Writing, Best Spiritual Writing, and Best Food Writing. In 2010, Poets & Writers Inc. named him “One of 50 of the Most Inspiring Authors in the World.”

His books include the memoirs In the Shadow of Memory and The Wink of the Zenith: The Shaping of a Writer’s Life (University of Nebraska Press, 2003 and 2008), the poetry collections Approaching Winter and The Snow’s Music (LSU Press 2015 and 2008), and the novel The Phantom of Thomas Hardy (University of Wisconsin Press, 2016).

He lives in Portland, Oregon, and in Manzanita, OR with his wife, Beverly Hallberg. Skloot’s daughter, Rebecca Skloot, is the bestselling author of The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (Crown, 2010), soon to be released by HBO as a major motion picture starring Oprah Winfrey. Floyd and Rebecca co-edited The Best American Science Writing 2011 (Ecco/HarperCollins, 2012).