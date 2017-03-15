Marine Science Day at the OSU Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport Saturday, April 8, 10am-4pm



Join the OSU Hatfield Marine Science Center (HMSC) in Newport for Marine Science Day. HMSC will open its doors, April 8, 10-4, for a behind-the-scenes peek at the cutting-edge research, education and outreach in marine sciences that makes this marine laboratory unique. Meet researchers from Oregon State University and five government agency partners. Explore with interactive science displays presented by marine scientists and special family-friendly activities by Oregon Sea Grant and the Oregon Coast Aquarium.

Come learn what’s new at the OSU Hatfield Marine Science Center on the Oregon Coast.

For more information, a flyer, Schedule of Events or to volunteer, see hmsc.oregonstate.edu/marinescienceday. The event is free, open to the public and appropriate for all ages.

For accommodation requests related to a disability or other questions, email maryann.bozza@oregonstate.edu or call 541-867-0234.