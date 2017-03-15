Pacific Coast States and Cities tell Trump = ‘DON’T DO IT.’

Joint Statement in response to the EPA’s reversal of federal vehicle fuel-economy and emissions standards.

By the Governors of Oregon and Washington, and the Mayors of Oakland, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle

Governor Kate Brown today released the statement below with Washington Governor Jay Inslee, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, and Seattle Mayor Ed Murray regarding the EPA’s changes to federal vehicle fuel-economy and emissions standards:

“As the governors of Washington and Oregon, the mayors of Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Oakland, and representing a West Coast region of over 50 million people with a combined GDP of $2.8 trillion, we speak today in unified opposition to the federal withdrawal from the vehicle fuel efficiency standards that have worked for years to lower consumers’ fuel costs while making our air healthier to breathe. Our job as governors and mayors is to boost our region’s economic opportunities and to make our cities and states cleaner and healthier for our citizens. This decision does the exact opposite, making America more dependent on oil while putting more lives at risk from pollution and shortchanging consumers at the pump.

“The U.S. is a technology superpower. Our strong vehicle fuel economy standards are a reflection of that and position the U.S. to remain competitive in the global push toward clean cars. Let’s not cede our leadership.”

Jointly signed by:

Oregon Governor Kate Brown

Washington Governor Jay Inslee

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray