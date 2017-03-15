Weather or Not: The Ides in Inches

Wednesday, Mar. 15th – Lincoln County

Summary: Heavy rain and breezy yesterday and overnight, above average temps.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 56F/53F/35mph/2.46”

Depoe Bay: 55F/52F/36mph/2.23”

Newport: 54F/52F/36mph/2.51”

Waldport: 54F/52F/35mph/2.70”

Yachats: 56F/52F/39mph/2.70”

Precipitation Stats…

Since last dry day (Sunday): 3.24”

So far in March 2017: 8.52”

Normal for all of March: 7.74”

So far this year: 33.31”

Normal for entire year: 60-70”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 400’

Visibility: 3 miles/Wind: SSW 18 mph G24/Altimeter: 29.90”

Forecast: On this Ides of March, we’re already nearly an inch of rain over the normal total for the entire month, and almost half the yearly total. And there’s a lot more on the way. The Pineapple Express is aimed right at us and we could see an additional 1-2 inches in our rain gauges today. Winds should be moderate out of the south, gusting 25 mph or so, and the mercury remains fairly steady in the low-50s. Rain turns to showers by this evening, low of 45F. A slight chance of showers and partly sunny skies are predicted for tomorrow, cooler with a high around 50F. Outlook is for rain Friday and Saturday, clearing and dry Sunday and Monday, then a chance of rain returning on Tuesday. Temperatures should be near seasonal as highs reach the low-50s and lows drop to the low-40s.

Travel: There’s standing water on many Central Coast roads this morning. In the Coast Range, highways are wet with patches of standing water, temps 45-50F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, standing water in spots, thermometer readings near 55F. The Columbia River Gorge has wet pavement, temperatures 45-50F. For the Cascades, highways are wet this morning with 35-45F, the snow level is 6,500 feet but is expected to drop below the passes to 3,500 feet tonight with 1-4 inches of snow, carry chains or traction tires. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are S 10-20 knots this morning with seas 7 feet at 11 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect through this afternoon. Another strong system will approach from the SW late Friday into early Saturday. The forecast models have been pretty consistent with this system over the past several days, bringing a surface low onshore over the Washington Coast. It appears likely that there will be a period of gale force winds over local waters with this system. Seas will remain below 10 feet through the rest of the week. However, the strong system late Friday into Saturday should push seas back into at least the mid-teens. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rain, breezy, surf 6-8 feet (moderate).

* Tides

03/15 Wed 08:57 AM 0.83 L

03/15 Wed 03:10 PM 7.62 H

03/15 Wed 09:01 PM 1.38 L

03/16 Thu 03:21 AM 8.26 H

In Short: Heavy rain, windy, showers, clearing, then more rain.