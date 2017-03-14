Heavy Rains/Landslides forecast for NW OR/SW WA

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Wednesday evening through Saturday afternoon for the greater Portland metro area, central Willamette Valley, and lower Columbia River.

The watch also includes the greater Vancouver metro area and the I-5 corridor in Cowlitz County.

“Be alert for landslide hazards as well as flood hazards as this heavy rain continues,” says Bill Burns, engineering geologist at the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI). “Use extreme caution when driving, and avoid areas where landslides may be more likely to occur.”

DOGAMI’s interactive SLIDO map offers a look at landslide hazards, and is a useful tool for identifying areas that are susceptible to landslides. The map is online HERE.

People, structures and roads located below steep slopes may be at serious risk. In general, dangerous areas can include:

– Bases of steep hillsides.

– Road cuts or other areas where slopes of hills have been excavated or over-steepened.

– Places where slides or debris flows have occurred in the past.

– Canyon bottoms, stream channels, and areas of rock and soil accumulation at the outlets of canyons.

