Devoted Husband/Contractor/Volunteer Fireman/passes…

From a friend of Jiah Quayle and Family:

It is with a saddened heart that we ask you to lift this family up in prayer & support. Long time Waldport resident Jiah Quayle was an amazing man, loving son and brother, dedicated father, devoted husband, uncle, and warrior. He truly enriched our community. He was a fire fighter, little league coach, president of our local Junior League Associations, and much much more. He loved with his whole heart and one of those deep loves was for his wife, Jamie. Their love story, strength and inspiration will live on forever. His legacy will forever live on within his five children as well.

Bottom line, the family needs help. A Go Fund Me account has been set up to accept community donations. Please give what you can: CLICK HERE.

In addition to the Go Fund Account, there is also a local option for donating to the Quayle Family at any branch of Oregon Coast Bank.