Exact language on an anti-herbicide/pesticide ban initiative on the May Ballot

A measure to bring private timberlands into conformance with state and federal bans of the use of AERIAL APPLICATION of pesticides and herbicides on private timberlands in Lincoln County is on the May 16th ballot. The group offering it to Lincoln County voters is Citizens for a Healthy Lincoln County. They say their motive is to acknowledge the science behind herbicides and pesticides that describes health risks to humans, fish and other wildlife that are sprayed via helicopters, airplanes and drones. They say the initiative does not stop property owners from spraying by hand or from a vehicle. It’s just from the air would be banned if the measure passes.

Group spokesman Rio Davidson says the measure is clear that it’s aerial spraying that would be halted, as it has long been banned on state and federal forest lands out of the same concern for herbicide and pesticide pollution to salmon and trout streams, rural residential areas and watersheds that provide drinking water to many small towns and communities. Davidson says there are also many stories about aerial pesticide and herbicide sprays that have drifted over residential areas causing sickness among residents. Davidson says news reports of the incident can be found here.

Initiative backers say there has been some fear expressed by local businesses, including auto shops and outside industrial work areas, that outdoor spray painting would be banned or severely curtailed under the measure. Citizens for a Healthy Lincoln County say “not so.” They claim the measure addresses herbicide and pesticide spraying only from the air via airplanes, helicopters and drones.

