Weather or Not: A Soggy Pi Day

Tuesday, Mar. 14th – Lincoln County

Summary: Rainy and windy yesterday, cloudy, breezy overnight, warm temps.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 58F/53F/34mph/0.89”

Depoe Bay: 58F/52F/34mph/0.84”

Newport: 55F/50F/33mph/0.79”

Waldport: 57F/51F/31mph/0.63”

Yachats: 60F/52F/31mph/0.77”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 200’

Visibility: 1.5 miles/Wind: S 24 mph G32/Altimeter: 29.96”

Forecast: Pi Day is celebrated on March 14th (3/14) around the world. Pi is the Greek symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant — the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter — which is approximately 3.14. Our Pi Day is gonna be a soggy one with a half inch or more of rain, south winds blowing 20-25 mph gusting 40 and a high in the upper-50s. An additional inch of rain is possible tonight, low around 50F. Atmospheric river (Pineapple Express) conditions are expected tomorrow with yet another 1-2 inches of rain, sou’westers 20-25 mph gusting 30 and the mercury in the low-50s. Outlook is for showers and sunbreaks Thursday, rain Friday and Saturday, some sunshine Sunday, then a chance of rain Monday. Temperatures will be just below normal for this time of year as highs reach the low-50s and lows dip into the low-40s.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps 50-55F. Willamette Valley roads are damp, thermometer readings near 55F. The Columbia River Gorge has bare pavement, temperatures 45-50F. For the Cascades, highways are wet this morning with 35-45F, the snow level is well above the passes. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are S 25 knots gusting 30 this morning with seas 8-9 feet at 11 seconds. A Gale Warning is in effect through 10:00am. Another low approaches the Central Coast late tonight into tomorrow morning. The latest guidance suggests that this low will move onshore over the southern Oregon coast, having little impact in local waters. There should be a lull in the weather late Wednesday and Thursday as weak high pressure builds over the area. Although there has been quite a bit of change in the short-term details, little has changed with respect to a late Friday into Saturday system that could be the strongest for this week, and it appears likely there will be a period of solid gale force winds along with seas building into the mid-teens. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rain, windy, surf 6-8 feet (moderate).

* Tides

03/14 Tue 08:19 AM 0.89 L

03/14 Tue 02:30 PM 8.05 H

03/14 Tue 08:28 PM 0.79 L

03/15 Wed 02:50 AM 8.43 H

In Short: Rainy and breezy, showers, partial clearing, then wet and windy.