Newport High Students delivering a nice check to Children’s Advocacy Center

Students and Newport High principal visiting the center to deliver the check. Those in the picture are (left to right): Brock Miller, Paul Schrader (CACLC), Chelsea Alatriste, Jon Zagel (Principal NHS), Ally Bachart.

Students in the Mr. and Ms. Newport High competition raised a tidy sum for the Childrens Advocacy Center of Lincoln County. CAC Director Paul Schrader said he was “blown away” by the exuberance that the Newport students showed for benefitting the CAC.

There were between 5 and 10 groups consisting of 2 people competing in the Mr. and Ms. NHS fundraiser. Right away they chose CAC as their recipient and over the course of 2-3 weeks raised a total of $4,364.92 for the center.

Mr. Schrader said “As a nonprofit, funding and volunteers are always in short supply. The funds raised by the Newport High School students will be used for a variety of purposes. WE have some indoor and outdoor play areas for the children and/or their siblings to use while waiting for services. Some funds will go towards restoring items in those areas as well. Also for replenishing art supplies and stuffed animals. We’ll also put money toward medical exam room supplies and forensic interview room equipment.”

Mr. Schrader said they are very grateful that the students chose the Children’s Advocacy Center as their recipient and that he and his staff are thoroughly impressed with their dedication and effort.

Here’s the straight skinny on what CAC is all about. They do amazing things to protect children from abuse and neglect: