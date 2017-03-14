Lincoln City: Getting prepared for the Solar Eclipse this August

Lincoln City is starting to put together a plan to accommodate over 110,000 visitors to Lincoln City to witness the Solar Eclipse of the Sun this August 21st. 110,000 visitors (mid-range estimate) in a town normally less than 10% of that figure. But some officials say they wouldn’t be surprised if even more than that.

City Manager Richard Chandler pulled out his emergency response manual and began rattling off various strategies for getting “through traffic” on Highway 101 actually through town – take East Devils Lake Road at both ends to get back on Highway 101 to continue your journey.

What about bathrooms? Chandler told the council the city has acquired 40 porta-potties with possibly more on order. That, plus the town’s 13 public restrooms should help. Chandler said that those who rent motels, hotels or vacation rentals, they’ll have bathrooms. For everyone else there are rest rooms at various locations including the outlet mall, restaurants, Chinook Winds, gas stations and other commercial establishments.

Chandler said to keep traffic moving throughout the whole weekend, as well as Solar Eclipse day, the city will have flaggers making sure that pedestrians walking across 101 don’t keep the main drag backed up for miles. Left turns off of 101 will be banned at enough intersections to keep traffic moving.

Some roads will be closed or limited to local residents. They include Logan Road at the State Park – access north of there you have to be a local resident. Canyon Drive will be closed except for locals as well as SW 35th, because the road is so narrow.

Expected Highway 101 choke-points at McDonalds, Sambo’s, 12th, 32nd and Cutler City will be manned by flaggers to keep drivers moving.

Visitors will be directed toward parking at all the public and private lots – Chinook Winds, Kirtsis Park, 17th Street, Regatta Park, lower Roads End, school parking lots in Taft, including the college lot, Oceanlake School, D-River, SE 3rd, 50th and 51st street lots, SE Inlet, Outlet Mall, Bi-Mart, Mormon Church LC Cultural Center, LC Cinema and anywhere else you can park your vehicle.

Fire and police services will be beefed up. There will be more patrols on the streets, more 9-1-1 operators to take calls for service, reader board signs on 101, including the Lincoln City Cultural Center sign, the one at Chinook Winds along with broadcast radio information over KBCH in Lincoln City and Boss Radio in Newport.

The city will also have lots of information available on the city’s website.

Local ham radio operators with walkie-talkies, radio units in their vehicles and back-packs are also expected to help out providing civilian messaging to law enforcement and to paramedics at the fire department and North Lincoln Hospital throughout the multi-day event.

City Manager Richard Chandler said even though all the foregoing is lot of information and coordination, a lot of it’s in the early phases, updates of which will be relayed to the city council to keep them up to speed on what the city will be doing to make the Eclipse a wonderful sight to see while pumping up Lincoln City’s economy by no small margin.

The Eclipse begins with the Moon starting to cover the sun over Lincoln City and Depoe Bay at 9:04am, August 21st. The sun will be completely covered by 10:16am. The sun will remain covered until 10:17am and then back to a normal full sun by 11:36am.

Other full eclipse locations include Newport, Depoe Bay, Salem, Albany, Corvallis, Sweet Home, Madras, John Day, Prairie City, Fossil and Ontario.