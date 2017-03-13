Sen. Merkley & Sen. Wyden – GOP medical plan is a disaster

Merkley: Congressional Budget Office Evaluation Sounds the Alarm – Life-and-Death Care at Risk for Millions

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oregon’s Senator Jeff Merkley released the following statement after the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) issued its scoring of the American Health Care Act, or “Trumpcare:”

“Now we know why Republicans worked so hard to hide the truth about their bill. This report by the non-partisan CBO, whose director was handpicked by Donald Trump’s own Health and Human Services Secretary, sounds the alarm that life-and-death care is at risk for millions.

“Under this Trumpcare plan, 24 million Americans will lose their health care coverage, and with it, the assurance that they will be able to receive the care they need if they develop a life-threatening medical condition. Under this Trumpcare plan, health insurance premiums will spiral out of control for Americans over 50, and American families will have higher deductibles and pay more out of pocket. But the very richest Americans will receive a tax windfall worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

“Millions kicked off their coverage, skyrocketing premiums and deductibles—all to hand an enormous tax giveaway to the wealthy and well-connected. That is what this bill is truly about, and that is what its sponsors don’t want you to know.

“All Americans who care about the future of their health care should pay attention to the contents of this report, and let their representatives know that what they want is quality, affordable health care—not another back-room giveaway to special interests and the wealthy.”

The odds were against Republicans writing just one piece of legislation that would make health care more expensive for working Americans, kick millions off their coverage, gut Medicaid, harm Medicare, and give enormous tax breaks to the wealthy all at the same time, but they found a way to do it.

And now they’re rushing to get Trumpcare passed before the American public catches on.

What we know so far is horrifying.

Trumpcare will make it impossible for states to cover seniors in nursing homes, leaving those who outlive their savings with nowhere to go. Trumpcare jeopardizes the health of millions of women, and leaves older Americans to pay for a $275,000,000,000 tax cut for America’s top income earners.

Trumpcare repeals the tax the wealthiest Americans pay for Medicare while unfairly leaving the Medicare payroll taxes the same for working Americans. This guts funding for Medicare – all for yet another tax break for the wealthiest.

With this plan Republicans take care of monied interests rather than their own constituents. But health care has real impacts, and it affects the lives of real people. A plan like this—which is health care for only the healthy and the wealthy—would result in a disastrous outcome for Oregon.

For example, I just learned that in rural areas like Lake, Grant, or Union Counties a 60-year-old with an income of $30,000 a year could see their health care costs go up by over $8,000. Or, consider the Trumpcare “age tax” that allows insurers to charge Americans over 50 years old five times as much as they charge younger Americans. From Planned Parenthood to opioid addiction treatment, critical programs will lose their funding under this plan.

I’ve already heard from thousands of Oregonians who reject Trumpcare for what it is: a poorly disguised tax cut for the most well-off in our country.

Trumpcare is a bad deal for Oregon and Americans across the country, and I will fight tooth and nail against it.

-Ron

No official statement made yet by Local Congressman Kurt Schrader