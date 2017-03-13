Fire next to Starfish Manor on NW Inlet, Lincoln City



A fire broke out in a large Vacation Rental next to the Lincoln City Starfish Manor Hotel this afternoon. It was shortly after 2pm when North Lincoln Firefighters raced to the scene in the 29-hundred block of NW Inlet seeing smoke coming up from behind the VRD next to the hotel. A quick attack brought the fire under control and firefighters began mop up.

Initial reports say the fire may have been started near or because of a malfunctioning waterheater.

No injuries were reported.

Call for citizen photos:

Send to: Dave@NewsLincolnCounty.com