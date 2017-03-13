Weather or Not: One Step Forward, Two Steps Back

Monday, Mar. 13th – Lincoln County

Summary: Fair skies and dry yesterday, cloudy overnight, light winds and warm.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 59F/49F/20mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 60F/48F/26mph/0.00”

Newport: 59F/46F/23mph/0.00”

Waldport: 56F/46F/21mph/0.00”

Yachats: 58F/48F/29mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 2,100’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: S 11 mph G17/Altimeter: 30.14”

Forecast: In the tracks of gorgeous Spring-like conditions yesterday, we’re stepping back onto the sodden path that’s been the hallmark of this Winter. Rain today through tomorrow, totals of 2-3 inches possible, windy, as southerlies blow 15-25 mph gusting as high as 40, the thermometer climbs to 55F in the afternoons, and dips to 45F overnight. Outlook is for rain Wednesday, a step forward Thursday with partly sunny skies, two steps back Friday and Saturday as more rain soaks the Central Coast, and then the long-range prediction period ends with another step forward on Sunday when sunshine is expected. Mercury readings should remain seasonably stable — highs in the mid-50s and lows in the mid-40s.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on the latest Winter conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temp 45F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings near 50F. The Columbia River Gorge has bare pavement, temperature 45F. For the Cascades, highways are mainly dry this morning with 40F, the snow level is well above the passes. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are S 10-20 knots gusting 25 this morning with seas 6 feet at 9 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect through this evening. There will be a lull in the winds early tomorrow, but will start to increase again by afternoon as the next system approaches the area. There is still some uncertainty with this system, but it appears likely that there will be at least a brief period of gales later Tuesday or early Wednesday. Beyond Wednesday, several fronts will move through the area with the strongest of these on Friday night which will usher in another chance for gales. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rain, breezy, surf 5-8 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

03/13 Mon 07:40 AM 1.09 L

03/13 Mon 01:49 PM 8.40 H

03/13 Mon 07:55 PM 0.28 L

03/14 Tue 02:19 AM 8.51 H

In Short: Rainy and windy, then continued mostly wet all week.