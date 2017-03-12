They’re already rolling up their sleeves for Beachcomer Days!

Hello Everyone – Lori Eaton here!

For those who haven’t been in the “loop” – Beachcomber Days will be held June 16, 17 & 18th. We have secured the entire area where the old Waldport High School use to be. We will be holding most of the events in this area with the exception of events at the Port of Alsea and the parade. We have been working hard since Oct. 2016, but we sure can use some help. Our main focus has been to try to secure carnival rides, petting zoo, etc….. still working on this. We do have a band for the parade, fire dancers, art show, car show, vendors, etc. already in place, YEAH!!

We’re holding a meeting this Wednesday March 15th at the Heritage Museum Waldport 6pm. Everyone is welcomed to come and share their ideas or just catch up on our progress.

March 17th Friday – HAPPY ST. PATTY’S DAY FUND RAISER Noon till we run out… Corn Beef and Cabbage Dinner, 50/50, cake walk. Adults $8.00 & Kids under 12 $5.00. All proceeds to benefit Beachcomber Days Scholarship program. Location; Seashore Literacy Family Learning Center ALL DONATIONS WELCOMED! FOR MORE INFO CALL Lori 541-547-4173.

March 29th at the Heritage Museum, Waldport, 6pm will be another meeting – takes a lot of planning and VOLUNTEERS. Everyone is welcomed to come and share their ideas or just catch up on our progress. CALL Lori 541-547-4173.

Thank you everyone, please help spread the word and remember all that we do is to benefit our youth through the Beachcomber Scholarship Program – a 61 year tradition!

This years theme = BEACHCOMBERS… yep, “Beachcombers”, looking forward to your creative ideas.

Lori Eaton Past & Co-Chairman