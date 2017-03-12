Weather or Not: Springing Forward

Sunday, Mar. 12th – Lincoln County

Summary: Rainy and windy yesterday morning, cloudy afternoon and overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 54F/49F/32mph/0.43”

Depoe Bay: 53F/46F/35mph/0.48”

Newport: 52F/45F/40mph/0.44”

Waldport: 52F/46F/35mph/0.29”

Yachats: 53F/48F/34mph/0.30”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 2,700’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 5 mph/Altimeter: 30.31”

Forecast: The first serious harbinger of Spring occurred at 2:00am this morning when Daylight Saving Time kicked in. The weather may seem more Spring-like today, too, with partly to mostly sunny skies, light south winds and a high of 55F or better. But, don’t get your hopes up because we’re not out of the Winter woods quite yet. Rain developing again tonight, low 50F. More rain tomorrow, up to three-quarters of an inch possible, sou’westers gusting 25-30 mph and the mercury climbs into the mid-50s. Outlook is for rain likely Tuesday and Wednesday, showers Thursday, then rain for Friday and Saturday. Temps should be near average with highs in the low-50s and lows in the mid-40s all week.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are damp, temps 40-45F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings near 45F. The Columbia River Gorge has bare pavement, temperatures 45-50F. For the Cascades, highways have spots of ice this morning with 30-35F, the snow level rises above the passes to 6,000 feet this afternoon, carry chains or traction tires.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is mainly dry roads at all elevations with the snow level well above the Cascade passes through tonight.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are variable 5-10 knots this morning with seas 6 feet at 7 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect from this evening through tomorrow afternoon. The next front will approach late this afternoon, move into the area tonight and slide south across Central Coast waters tomorrow. Winds remain above Small Craft Advisory criteria into tomorrow afternoon. The latest forecast models indicate boundary layer winds around 30 knots, so some isolated gale force gusts are probable with this system. There will be another break Monday night and most of Tuesday. Then a stronger front appears likely for Tuesday night into Wednesday which looks likely to bring a period of gale force winds and should push seas into the mid-teens. Projections have trended with slightly stronger winds with this system indicating possible storm force winds. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mixed skies, light breeze, surf 4-5 feet (low).

* Tides

03/12 Sun 07:00 AM 1.45 L

03/12 Sun 01:07 PM 8.63 H

03/12 Sun 07:21 PM -0.09 L

03/13 Mon 01:47 AM 8.48 H

In Short: Partial clearing, light winds, then wet and windy all week.