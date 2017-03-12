Annual Siletz River Clean Up – April 8, Hee Hee Illahee Park, April 18

The Siletz Watershed Council invites river users and the public to help clean-up the Siletz River on Saturday, April 8th from 9am-2pm. The meeting and ending point is Hee Hee Illahee park on Hwy 229 and Gaither St at the south entrance to Siletz. This is the 14th edition of this annual event!

The event is a great way to give back to the river that we all enjoy so much. Some will bring their drift boats and friends to clean-up from the water side while others will clean-up from the shoreline. Garbage bags and work gloves will be provided by SOLVE.

Registration with coffee and donuts begins a bit before 9 AM and at 2 PM there will be chili, hot dogs, sodas and other snacks. A raffle of donated prizes for clean-up volunteers will be an additional reward for a morning of trash removal.

This year, we have coordinated the clean-up event with SOLVE and pre-registration is available through their website:

http://solveoregon.org/get-involved/events/siletz-river-cleanup

Please pre-register if possible so we can get a good idea of how many volunteers to expect.

Last year we had over 20 volunteers in five drift boats and along the banks who collected over 1000 pounds of trash from the river. Come on out with the whole family and your friends! Bring waterproof boots or waders and dress in layers.

For more information: Evan Hayduk, 541-265-9195, evan@midcoastwatershedscouncil.org

