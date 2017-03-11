Yachats couple arrested after short vehicle pursuit

A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy who spotted a wanted suspect parked in Yachats tried to contact him, but he and his girlfriend sped off down West 2nd.

Deputy Vaille returned to his patrol vehicle and took off after them.

Deputy Vaille caught up with them as they tried to turn off of 101 onto Yachats Ocean Road. Driver Sterken lost control, ploughing the van into brush and a drop off.

Deputy Vaille placed Monica Sterken and Joseph Cullison in custody.

Monica Sterken was medically evaluated and released at the scene by members of the Yachats Rural Fire Department & South Lincoln Ambulance.

Sterken was issued a citation in lieu of custody into the Lincoln County Circuit Court on the charges of: Eluding Police Officer, Recklessly Endangering, and Reckless Driving.

Cullison was lodged in the Lincoln County Jail on two warrants issued for his arrest by the Lincoln County Circuit Court on the charges outstanding warrants and attempt to elude an officer and failure to present his driver’s license.