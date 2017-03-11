Message from Yes on 21-177 Committee

Come Celebrate with us at the Yachats Commons! Years of hard work has finally paid off! We are on the Ballot for May 16th! It’s the Citizens For A Healthy County Fundraiser!

Yes On Measure 21-177! A Ban On Aerial Pesticide Spraying

SPEAKERS AND MUSIC BY ROBERT RUBIN, Tuesday March 14th , 5 to 8 pm

Citizens For A Healthy County and the “YES” on Ballot Measure 21-177 campaign are hosting a campaign fundraising event together with an evening of music, speakers, food, drinks, facts, and fun on Tuesday, March 14, 5:00PM to 8:00PM,at the Yachats Commons.

Come Celebrate with us! After years of hard work, Ballot Measure 21-177 has made it to the ballot for the May 16, 2017 election. Citizens for a Healthy County (CHC), an organization of concerned residents, has filed a citizens’ initiative to ban aerial spraying of pesticides* from airplane or helicopter in Lincoln County, OR. *”Pesticides” in this case refers to herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, et al.

CHC’s mission is to ban aerial spraying of pesticides on corporate-owned timber land in Lincoln County. The volunteer members of CHC have survived the formidable challenges of drafting a citizen’s initiative, which involved winning two lawsuits, and of gathering the 1,163 signatures required to earn the right be on the ballot. This event will include an overview of the measure, plus guest speakers whose lives have been negatively impacted by aerial spraying.

On May 16, 2017, Lincoln County voters will decide whether to allow the dangerous practice of aerial spraying of pesticides to continue or to be banned in Lincoln County. This Lincoln County initiative, entitled “Freedom of Lincoln County from Aerially-Sprayed Pesticides”, upon becoming a local law or ordinance after voter approval, will ban aerial spraying of pesticides by helicopter or airplane in Lincoln County, thus protecting our families, properties, wildlife, fish, rivers, creeks, streams, and watersheds from pesticide drift. The new law will not affect home, farm, or logging use of backpack or tractor sprayers.

Entertainment at the March 14 event will be provided by Robert Rubin (aka Tex Brooklyn), singing and performing on the accordion and piano. Rubin will sing some of his original songs, as well as a selection of poems by A.A. Milne, Andrew Rodman, Shakespeare, and Lewis Carroll. Beer, wine, and finger food will be provided by The Drift Inn and Yachats Brewing and Farmstore.

Donations accepted. For more information please visit: www.yes-on-21-177.org or find us on Facebook:

Citizens for a Healthy County https://www.facebook.com/yeson21177/