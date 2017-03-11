A message from Health Care for All – Oregon

A news release from Health Care for All – Oregon

We’re witnessing our healthcare system sinking into disarray. Attacks on the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and Medicaid are relentless. As a result, millions of us now face losing our healthcare. And, Oregon’s budget woes make those federal threats even more frightening.

Under these threats, Health Care for All-Oregon’s (HCAO’s) struggle for universal, publicly funded healthcare becomes more and more urgent. This is, literally, a fight for our collective health. For many it’s a fight for their very lives!

Nationally, we’re at a critical crossroads for healthcare access. Trump and Ryan’s American Health Care Act (AHCA) will produce a massive redistribution of wealth from the poorest to the richest 1%, insurers, big pharma, and medical-device manufacturers. It’s the Republican plan to drown our healthcare in a bathtub.

But it’s not all bad news. These threats also present an opportunity to push harder for single payer healthcare — health care for all – the right solution for what ails both Oregon and our nation’s healthcare systems. Sixty countries around the world offer universal health care, including Canada and most of Europe.

We MUST make sure that every person in Oregon and America has access to the healthcare they need! We must all work together to defend our shared American values. Now is the time to join with others fighting the good fight for universal, high-quality healthcare for ALL.

To fight for our collective healthcare, we’re asking you to CLICK HERE to become an HCAO Individual Member or make a generous donation to support HCAO’s critical and lifesaving work.