Toledo: High speed chase produces meth, guns, stolen car, stolen credit cards

Toledo Police and several other law enforcement agencies arrested two men who led them on a high speed chase out of Toledo, east on Highway 20 until they were caught about 40 miles east of Toledo.

A Toledo Police Officer was observing traffic for violations at the intersection of Highway 229 and Highway 20 when he observed a vehicle approaching his location at a high rate of speed. The officer’s radar indicated the vehicle was traveling 69 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The officer tried to pull the vehicle over but the driver would not yield and sped eastbound on Highway 20. Toledo Public Safety Dispatch notified the officer that the vehicle was reported stolen out of North Bend. The officer pursued the vehicle as it reached speeds up to 80 mph. East of Toledo the officer said he observed the passenger throw items out the window.

As the chase proceeded east, Toledo Police notified Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies that they and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies were in pursuit of the vehicle and asked Benton County to help them stop it.

Benton County Deputies deployed road spikes across the pavement at milepost 42 and hit all four tires of the fleeing vehicle. The vehicle was finally stopped at approximately milepost 44.

Deputies and Toledo Police quickly detained the driver and passenger at gun point. Meanwhile, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy retrieved the item thrown out the window back near Toledo and determined it was a large amount of methamphetamine.

The driver and passenger were identified as Leif Atkison and Travis Sapp. Benton County Dispatch notified officers in the chase that Travis Sapp had an active felony warrant for his arrest for theft and failure to appear in court. A search of the vehicle revealed two handguns readily accessible by the driver and passenger and fully loaded. Credit cards not belonging to Leif Atkison or Travis Sapp were also found in their possession. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that one of the guns and credit cards were reported missing from a burglary in North Bend.

Leif Atkison was charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Attempt to Elude Police Officer, Reckless Driving, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Burglary.

Travis Sapp was arrested for his outstanding warrants. Travis Sapp was charged with Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

Travis Sapp and Leif Atkison were both lodged at the Lincoln County Jail.

The Toledo Police Department would like to thank the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, and Benton County Dispatch Center for their assistance in this matter.

If you have any information pertaining to this case please call Toledo Police at 541-336-5555 and reference case number T20170120.