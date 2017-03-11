Weather or Not: One-Day Wonder

Saturday, Mar. 11th – Lincoln County

Summary: Clouds, sunshine!, light winds, warm yesterday; rain this morning.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 54F/47F/9mph/0.19”

Depoe Bay: 56F/46F/10mph/0.21”

Newport: 55F/43F/11mph/0.23”

Waldport: 56F/47F/10mph/0.18”

Yachats: 55F/48F/13mph/0.22”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 3,300’, broken @ 7,000’, overcast @ 10,000’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: ESE 6 mph/Altimeter: 30.02”

Forecast: Our one-day wonder didn’t quite last 24 hours as the next weather system arrived around 3:00am this morning and rain returned before daybreak. We’re in for a wet day with moderate winds and a high of 50-55F this afternoon. Showers tonight, possibly lingering into the morning hours, then drying with partly to mostly sunny skies for Sunday’s later sunset; clocks go forward one-hour for Daylight Saving Time. Low overnight 45-50F, high tomorrow 55-60F. Outlook is for rain Monday through Friday with a few showery periods to break up the action, breezy at times, and seasonal temps as the mercury reaches 55F during the day and dips to 45F overnight.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps 40-45F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, thermometer readings near 45F. The Columbia River Gorge has bare pavement, temperatures 40-45F. For the Cascades, highways have spots of ice this morning with 30-35F, the snow level drops to near the passes, 5,000 feet, this afternoon, carry chains or traction tires.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is alternating wet and dry roads at all elevations with the snow level hovering just above the Cascade passes through tomorrow night.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are S 10-20 knots this morning with seas 6 feet at 8 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect through this evening. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect from 10:00am this morning through this afternoon. It appears winds will be just under gale force for Central Coast waters today. High pressure builds back in for tonight and tomorrow, before the next front moves in late tomorrow night into Monday. Latest projections seem to be weakening and delaying this system a bit, so we may be able to get away with just Small Craft Advisory winds for that event. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rain, breezy, surf 8-10 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

03/11 Sat 11:21 AM 8.74 H

03/11 Sat 05:45 PM -0.31 L

03/12 Sun 12:14 AM 8.35 H

03/12 Sun 07:00 AM 1.45 L

In Short: Rainy and windy, showers, partial clearing, then a wet week.