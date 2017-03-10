Gearing up for Toldeo area recreation district vote

The Toledo “Save Our Pool” committee is gearing up for what they hope will be voter approval of a tax measure to extend the life of the Toledo Pool. The pool has seen better days since it was built many years ago. There have been costly repairs made to the popular facility but there still remains roof and drain issues that must be addressed in order to keep the facility open for the foreseeable future.

The tax rate on the ballot is 77-cents per thousand dollars of assessed valuation (AV) – so roughly $77 dollars a year for property assessed at $100,000, $154 a year for property with a “AV” of $200,000, and $230 a year for property “AV” of $300,000.

Save Our Pool committee chairman James Chambers said more than just the residents of Toledo will be voting on the measure because the proposed Recreation District boundaries for the pool extend outward to conform with the Toledo Rural Fire Protection District – a wider financial reach than just inside the city limits. Therefore, a lot more people will be voting on the measure and would be paying into the fund to keep the pool open and to finance repairs and upgrades.

Mr. Chambers says the Save Our Pool Committee will be reaching out to everyone in the proposed recreation district which includes flyers describing what’s up for the vote. Voters would not only be approving the formation of the recreation district but also a proposed board of directors to run it.

If the voters vote yes, the city and the new recreation district board of directors would negotiate an intergovernmental agreement, turning the pool over to the recreation district with an annual leasing fee for the ground the pool sits on, which is on city-owned property. A lease amount of a dollar a year has been mentioned.