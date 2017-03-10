Trauma at E. Eckman and Alsea Highway

12:43pm

Trauma of some sort at E. Eckman Lake Road and Alsea Highway. Fire Rescue from three departments enroute.

12:49pm

Reports from the scene say the injured male was working at a logging site when a tree fell and hit him. It’s a 20 year old male with wounds to face, hand and leg.

12:50pm

Firefighters tending to the hurt logger say they want a REACH Air Ambulance to meetup with them at the site of the old high school which is a commonly used air ambulance landing area.

1pm

Change of plans. Meeting REACH at PCH in Newport.