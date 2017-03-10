Trauma at E. Eckman and Alsea Highway

Mar 102017
12:43pm
Trauma of some sort at E. Eckman Lake Road and Alsea Highway. Fire Rescue from three departments enroute.
12:49pm
Reports from the scene say the injured male was working at a logging site when a tree fell and hit him. It’s a 20 year old male with wounds to face, hand and leg.
12:50pm
Firefighters tending to the hurt logger say they want a REACH Air Ambulance to meetup with them at the site of the old high school which is a commonly used air ambulance landing area.
1pm
Change of plans. Meeting REACH at PCH in Newport.
