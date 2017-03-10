Weather or Not: Dig Out Your Shades

Friday, Mar. 10th – Lincoln County

Summary: Rainy and windy yesterday, showers overnight, seasonal temps.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 55F/50F/44mph/1.01”

Depoe Bay: 54F/49F/40mph/1.01”

Newport: 52F/46F/47mph/1.16”

Waldport: 53F/48F/40mph/1.41”

Yachats: 56F/49F/41mph/0.75”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 1,400’, broken @ 2,200’, overcast @ 2,800’’

Visibility: 5 miles/Wind: SW 17 mph/Altimeter: 30.21”

Forecast: We should actually see some sunshine today as the showers end, the clouds break up, the wind relaxes and the mercury climbs to 55F. Regrettably, this break will be short-lived — the next weather system arrives tonight bringing an increasing chance of rain, low of 45F. Tomorrow, your sunglasses go back in the glovebox for a while as we face rainy and breezy conditions, high near 55F. Outlook is for a chance of rain on Sunday, rain likely Monday, showers Tuesday, then rain likely Wednesday and Thursday. Average temperatures are expected with highs of 50-55F and lows in the upper-40s.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps 45-50F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, thermometer readings near 50F. The Columbia River Gorge has bare pavement, temperatures 45-50F. For the Cascades, highways are wet this morning with 35-40F, the snow level is near the passes at 5,000 feet, carry chains or traction tires. A landslide has blocked US 20 at Milepost 51.1, about 10 miles east of Cascadia State Park; expect delays up to two hours, use an alternate route.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is alternating wet and dry roads at all elevations with snow levels hovering just above the Cascade passes.

Outlook for weekend travelers is alternating wet and dry roads at all elevations with snow levels hovering just above the Cascade passes.

Marine: Winds are SW 15-20 knots this morning with seas 15 feet at 11 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect until 10:00am today. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through this afternoon. A surface low will reach central Vancouver Island this morning and winds will quickly decrease over local waters. Seas have built to 13-15 feet overnight with a short period of 8-10 seconds, which is probably near the peak for this system. Seas subside below 10 feet by early this evening but may reach 10 feet again with another front late Saturday and early Saturday night.

On the Beach… Clouds and sunshine, light breeze, surf 8-10 feet (moderate).

On the Beach… Clouds and sunshine, light breeze, surf 8-10 feet (moderate).

* Tides

03/10 Fri 10:32 AM 8.71 H

03/10 Fri 05:05 PM -0.36 L

03/10 Fri 11:38 PM 8.09 H

03/11 Sat 05:16 AM 1.93 L

In Short: Decreasing showers, clearing, then more rain/showers.