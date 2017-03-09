Flood Watch for South Central Oregon Coast

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch through Friday evening for the south central Oregon coast.

The flood watch includes the Coquille River at Coquille in Coos County. Track this and other current Oregon flood watches here: http://1.usa.gov/1EM7qNl

“With heavy rain continuing, be alert for landslide hazards as well as flood hazards,” says Bill Burns, engineering geologist at the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI). “Use extreme caution when driving, and avoid areas where landslides may be more likely to occur.”

DOGAMI’s interactive SLIDO map offers a look at landslide hazards, and is a useful tool for identifying areas that are susceptible to landslides. The map is online at: www.oregongeology.org/slido

People, structures and roads located below steep slopes may be at serious risk. In general, dangerous areas can include:

– Bases of steep hillsides.

– Road cuts or other areas where slopes of hills have been excavated or over-steepened.

– Places where slides or debris flows have occurred in the past.

– Canyon bottoms, stream channels, and areas of rock and soil accumulation at the outlets of canyons.

For more landslide and debris flow information: http://bit.ly/landslidehazards