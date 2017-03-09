Ocean Artistry Quilt Show and Sale in Yachats

Submitted information

The Ocean Artistry Art Quilt show and sale is shaping up to be an incredible array of world class art, sure to please everyone. More than 100 Art Quilts from five countries will be hanging in the Yachats Commons, as entries from the juried show ‘Gems of the Ocean’, go on display March 10 – 12. The show is open 10:00 AM – 5:00 P.M. Friday through Sunday. Daily admission is a $5.00 donation.

Sponsored by Polly Plumb Productions and the City of Yachats, Oregon, the show received financial support from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund and the City of Yachats’ New Event Fund.

Art quilts do not typically follow the patterns used in traditional quilting. Instead, artists use fabric and other materials to build conceptual creations based on a theme, design or simply the artist’s imagination.

According to the Art Quilt Association club definition “An art quilt is an original exploration of a concept or idea rather than the handing down of a ‘pattern’. It experiments with textile manipulation, color, texture and/or a diversity of mixed media. An Art Quilt often pushes quilt world boundaries . An Art Quilt should consist predominately of fiber or a fiber-like material with one or multiple layers which are held together with stitches or piercing of the layers.”

Grand prize award for the show is $1000, with a second place award of $500, and a third place award of $250, Winners will be chosen by a panel of dignitaries prior to the show’s opening. A Viewer’s Choice Award of $250. will be decided by show attendees. Art patrons and collectors note, a large majority of the pieces on display will be available for purchase. Credit cards accepted.

Polly Plumb Productions (PPP) is a tax-exempt 501(c)3 organization that supports and promotes music and dance performances and art exhibitions in the Yachats area. Other PPP programs include the annual Rainspout Music Festival (https://rainspout.org ) and the popular annual Yachats Celtic Music Festival (http://yachatscelticmusicfestival.org).