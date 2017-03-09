Weather or Not: Watch for Flooding

Thursday, Mar. 9th – Lincoln County

Summary: Cloudy early yesterday, rainy afternoon, drizzle overnight, warmer.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 55F/48F/12mph/0.70”

Depoe Bay: 51F/46F/23mph/0.81”

Newport: 50F/45F/25mph/0.90”

Waldport: 51F/47F/27mph/0.92”

Yachats: 52F/48F/30mph/0.97”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 500’

Visibility: 2.5 miles/Wind: S 14 mph G20/Altimeter: 30.09”

A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Coast, in effect now through Friday evening. Rivers are already running high from periods of heavy rainfall and snowmelt this week. Additional heavy rain today may be enough to push a few rivers above flood stage. At this point, rivers of most concern include the Siuslaw River in western Lane County and the Mohawk River in eastern Lane County. Any flooding that occurs is expected to be relatively minor. Note that the mainstem Willamette River will be running high through the weekend, but is expected to stay below flood stage.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event. People, structures and roads located below steep slopes, in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk from rapidly moving landslides.

For the latest river levels and forecasts, go here.

Forecast: Soggy conditions continue today with another inch of rain possible, sou’westers increasing to 25-30 mph gusting 40 and a high in the low-50s. Rain turning to showers tonight, strong winds gusting up to 50 mph and a low of 45F. But, we’re in line for a short hiatus tomorrow as the showers fade and partly sunny skies are expected. Outlook is for rain returning Saturday, varying chances of rain are on tap Sunday through Tuesday, and rain is likely again Wednesday. Near normal March temperatures are projected next week with highs of 50-55F and lows in the upper-40s.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps 40-45F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, thermometer readings 45-50F. The Columbia River Gorge also has wet pavement, temperatures 40-45F. For the Cascades, highways are wet this morning with 35-40F, the snow level is above the passes at 6,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are southerly 10-20 knots this morning with seas 6 feet at 10 seconds. A Gale Warning is in effect from noon today through 4:00am tomorrow. Another weak front looks to bring Small Craft Advisory winds and possibly seas above 10 feet Saturday afternoon. The active, but much weaker, pattern continues well into next week with weak fronts starting Monday and crossing about every 24 to 36 hours thereafter. Currently there doesn’t seem to be much of a threat for seas above 10 feet after Saturday. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

Notice to Mariners… Yaquina River Buoy 30 is currently off station.

On the Beach… Rain, breezy, surf 5-6 feet (moderate).

* Tides

03/09 Thu 09:37 AM 8.57 H

03/09 Thu 04:20 PM -0.25 L

03/09 Thu 10:58 PM 7.73 H

03/10 Fri 04:28 AM 2.50 L

In Short: Rainy and windy, showers/sunbreaks, then more rain.