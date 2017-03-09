Help those in Lincoln County who help the wonderful animals that live among us!

From Friends of Lincoln County Animals

Who wants to help out a couple of our local youth with their fundraising efforts? At only 10 and 12 years old, these young ladies designed this shirt to raise funds for the Max Fund through FOLCAS (Friends of Lincoln County Animals). The Max Fund for veterinary care assistance helps local veterinarians provide financial aid for families facing extraordinary costs to treat pets’ illness or injury.

In order to reach their goal, the girls need to sell at least 10 of these shirts. To purchase a shirt and support FOLCAS, just click on this link below. You will not be charged until the goal of 10 shirts is reached. Click here.

Thanks for your help!

-Holly

Friends of Lincoln County Animals