Police pursuit of a stolen car out of North Bend

10:40pm

Lincoln County authorities are in pursuit of a stolen car out of North Bend, a ’93 Honda, red with black hood or trunk. They intercepted it at the eastern gateway to Toledo and the car took off eastbound on 20.

10:56pm

The pursuit is now nearing the Benton County line.

10:59pm

They’re now roughly 37 miles east of Newport.

11:00pm

Benton County Sheriff Deputies have joined in the pursuit.

11:03pm

Benton County Sheriff Deputies say they laid a spike strip across the highway and when the Honda blew by, the strips got all four tires. Officers closing in for the arrest.

11:04pm

Driver of the car is still driving – still managing 57 mph. Plenty of law enforcement is closing in around milepost 43 just a few miles west of Philomath.

11:09pm

Sounds like they’ve got him stopped.

11:10pm

Two occupants of the car are detained. Car confirmed stolen out of North Bend.