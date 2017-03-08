Police pursuit of a stolen car out of North Bend

10:40pm
Lincoln County authorities are in pursuit of a stolen car out of North Bend, a ’93 Honda, red with black hood or trunk. They intercepted it at the eastern gateway to Toledo and the car took off eastbound on 20.
10:56pm
The pursuit is now nearing the Benton County line.
10:59pm
They’re now roughly 37 miles east of Newport.
11:00pm
Benton County Sheriff Deputies have joined in the pursuit.
11:03pm
Benton County Sheriff Deputies say they laid a spike strip across the highway and when the Honda blew by, the strips got all four tires. Officers closing in for the arrest.
11:04pm
Driver of the car is still driving – still managing 57 mph. Plenty of law enforcement is closing in around milepost 43 just a few miles west of Philomath.
11:09pm
Sounds like they’ve got him stopped.
11:10pm
Two occupants of the car are detained. Car confirmed stolen out of North Bend.
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.