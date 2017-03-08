Healthy food cooking class at Newport’s 60+ Activity Center

The Newport 60+ Activity Center will host a healthy cooking class on Saturday, March 18th, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Ted Bofferding, chef at Oceanview Senior Living, will lead this easy cooking class. Taste the delights from his healthy creations and take home the recipes!

Sign up early; class size is limited.

Call the 60+ Activity Center @541-265-9617 or stop by the office at 20 SW 2nd Street in Newport to sign up. For a complete listing of trips, events, presentations and classes go to: www.newportoregon.gov/sc.