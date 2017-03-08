Suspects in marijuana theft from Waldport marijuana dispensary arrest in South Beach

From Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

This afternoon around 1pm, suspects James Bryan and Carrie Hurley, wanted in connection with the theft of marijuana from a Waldport marijuana dispensary, were spotted by Deputy Shawn Carter in the Dodge van they were suspected of driving around in. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the van in South Beach, across Yaquina Bay from Newport.

During the stop deputies tried to place the pair under arrest. Mr. Bryan barricaded himself inside the van for a short period and was uncooperative with the deputies. Mr. Bryan was eventually taken into custody without use of force.

Some of the stolen marijuana from a Waldport marijuana store was recovered from the van. Bryan was transported to the Lincoln County Jail and was lodged on charges of Theft II and Resisting Arrest with a bail set at $30,000. Ms. Hurley was issued a citation at the scene for Theft II and released with the van.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the citizens and our business partners in the community who called in numerous tips and sightings of the subjects and their vehicle. This incident shows the power of community and police relationships and how we can all work together to solve crime and make our communities safer.