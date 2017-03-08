Cans and bottles redemption rates rise from 5-cents to 10-cents April First

Bottle Bill Redemption Value Increases to 10¢ April 1st

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Liquor Control Commission reminds customers, retailers, and manufacturers that the redemption value for eligible containers covered under Oregon’s Bottle Bill will increase from 5 cents to 10 cents beginning April 1, 2017.

As of April 1, 2017 all eligible containers will receive a 10-cent refund regardless of the amount shown on the container. Containers redeemed before April 1, 2017 will be refunded at the rate of 5 cents per container.

The following types of beverage containers size three liters or less are currently included in Oregon’s Bottle Bill:

Water/Flavored Water

Soda Water/Mineral Water

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Beer/Malt Beverages

“We want to make the transition as smooth as possible for customers, retailers, and manufacturers,” says OLCC Executive Director Steve Marks. “Our goal is to provide resources for retailers so that they can help get the word out to consumers.”

To ease the conversion and avoid confusion for customers, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission has made a variety of tools available for retailers to post in store, at the cash register, and at reverse vending areas to help inform customers prior to the change.

Posters, signs, and shelf tags for retailers are available for download in English, Korean, and Spanish. Business-sized cards are also available for download to be handed to customers at the cash register. Oregon.gov/OLCC/pages/bottle_bill.aspx.